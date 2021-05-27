NBC suspends license of Human Rights Radio over alleged misconduct | Ripples Nigeria

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended the license of Human Rights Radio until the station committed to ethical and professional broadcasting.

The Acting Director-General of NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the suspension would take effect on May 31.

He said the order would last 30 days, during which the radio station is expected to put its house in order and attune itself to responsive, professional, and responsible broadcasting.

The NBC chief also revealed that the station would pay a recommencement fee of N5 million as provided in Section 15.5.1 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

READ ALSO: NBC to quiz radio presenter over assault on interviewee

“The commission had over the years advised, cautioned, warned, and fined the station over repeated cases of outright abuse, denigrating remarks, intimidation, and flagrant abuse of ethics of fairness, balance, and fair hearing.

“The NBC met with Mr. Ahmed Isah, the Chief Executive Officer, Human Rights Radio and popular host of the Brekete family programme, on Tuesday, May 26.

“The meeting afforded the CEO the opportunity to explain the circumstances that led to the recent unfortunate incident at his radio station.

“Where rather than promoting human rights and human dignity, a citizen who was invited to the programmme was physically assaulted by the broadcaster.

“NBC has reviewed the events and notes the unreserved apologies and regrets expressed by the broadcaster.”

Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions