Health workers to earn improved hazard allowance soon – Ngige | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said on Thursday health workers in the country would earn an improved hazard allowance soon.

He gave the assurance at the 41st Ordinary General Meeting of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Awka.

Ngige said: “Series of meetings had been held on the upward review of health workers’ hazard allowance and that discussions had reached an advanced stage.

“In no distance time, figures would be fixed and health workers would begin to earn higher hazard allowances.

He implored the resident doctors to embrace dialogue in resolving any industrial dispute.

The minister added: “I am always open for dialogue. The President of NARD can always reach me through phone on any matter.”

On his part, the NARD President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, urged government at all levels to fund the country’s healthcare sector.

He said the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country last year exposed the inefficiency in the sector as public health institutions could not respond to the scourge due to poor infrastructure.

The NMA President said: “The pandemic dealt heavily with resident doctors having lost over 19 of our members to this scourge. But we are relieved that our service to humanity has not fallen short of our mantra and calling.

“Poor remuneration and poor health institutions have been the strong reasons for migrations and this have further weakened our resolve to stand firm for our citizens.

“This Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) provides us with the platform to X-ray our plights and shortcomings as it pertains to our welfare. It is another opportunity to extensively deliberate on all issues that bothered on quality healthcare delivery in Nigeria.”

