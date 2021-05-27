Cholera kills seven in Gombe | Ripples Nigeria

At least seven persons including a two-year-child have died from a cholera outbreak in Gombe State.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Habu Dahiru, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday, said the state has recorded 32 cases with six persons currently on admission in hospital.

He blamed the development on the onset of rainy season in the state.

The commissioner said: “With the threshold of confirmed cases reached, I hereby declare an outbreak of cholera in Garko Ward of Akko LGA. So far, 32 cases have been treated and discharged, six are currently on admission.

“The public health emergency operations centre of the state ministry of health received a surveillance report of suspected cases of cholera and the death of a two-year-old child in Kalajanga Village, Akko LGA.

“A rapid response team was deployed immediately, cases were confirmed in the laboratory and a free treatment centre for cases was established at Bogo Model Primary Health Centre.

“The onset of the rainy season at times heralds the period for cholera outbreaks attributable to drinking contaminated water. Cholera is characterized by severe diarrhoea and vomiting and can be rapidly fatal if prompt and urgent actions are not taken towards the management of cases and effective infection prevention control. It is easily spread in the community if control measures are sub-optimal.”

