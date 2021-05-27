Fayemi suspends Ekiti college provost as fumigation causes hospitalisation of 100 students | Ripples Nigeria

News
Fayemi suspends Ekiti college provost as fumigation causes hospitalisation of 100 students
The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has suspended the Provost, College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti, Dr. Cecilia Adebayo, over the hospitalisation of over 100 students following the fumigation of the school by officials of Federal Fire Service.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, said the governor has set up a panel to investigate the incident.
READ ALSO: Ekiti govt shuts down school for flouting COVID-19 directive
The statement read: “The suspension, is without prejudice to the outcome of a meeting of the College’s Governing Council slated for next week. The officials of the Federal Fire Services that carried out the fumigation exercise have also been directed to report back to their office in Abuja.
“Consequently, the Governor has constituted a panel to investigate the unfortunate incident.”
