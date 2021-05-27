US Court orders indefinite detention of Ogun Gov's ex-aide, Abidemi Rufai | Ripples Nigeria

News
US Court orders indefinite detention of Ogun Gov’s ex-aide, Abidemi Rufai
The United States Department of Justice on Wednesday ordered the detention of Mr. Abidemi Rufai in the wake of allegations that the surety provided is a suspected fraudster.
This order was decreed by the court for the Western District of Washington at Tacoma.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Rufai was arrested as part of a sting operation by the FBI into a Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud.
He allegedly used the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“This is the first, but will not be the last, significant arrest in our ongoing investigation of ESD fraud,” Tessa Gorman, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the court order at Tacoma was granted by U.S. District Judge, Benjamin Settle.
READ ALSO: Governor Abiodun suspends aide arrested in US for $350k unemployment benefit fraud
“The defendant shall remain in custody pending this Court’s decision on the government’s motion for review,” Mr Settle was quoted to have said.
Rufai, was an aide to the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun. Athough his lawyer, Michael Barrows, said Mr Rufai denied “involvement in these transactions”, Governor Abiodun has since suspended him.
Mr Rufai’s first appearance in court was last week Wednesday.
He was denied bail because his brother, Alaba Rufai, who is listed in court records, could not post the $300,000 surety bond for his bail.
He got a nurse, Nekpen Soyemi, to stand in for him as surety but the U.S. government said Ms Soyemi is a suspected fraudster and could not be allowed to stand surety for Mr Rufai.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...