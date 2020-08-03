NDDC: Niger Delta group asks Buhari to stop delaying Akpabio, Pondei’s sack

The Niger Delta Renaissance Coalition has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end the delay in sacking the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

The Niger Delta group also said that Buhari should not allow the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Professor Keme Pondei and his Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the agency to remain in office for a day longer.

In a statement by Comrade Godknows Sotonye, its national coordinator, the group said since Buhari recently admitted that some of his appointees had abused trust by misusing their offices, he could only be doing more harm by allowing Akpabio and the NDDC Interim management to continue to remain in office.

“The Acting MD Prof Keme Pondei and his IMC colleagues should not remain in office a day longer,” the group said.

“We cannot afford delayed action by the president, which gives these officials that have abused public trust such as Akpabio and the IMC more time to commit further infractions, when there are already established cases of fraud, corruption, self-enrichment, financial recklessness, abuse of due process and mismanagement against them.

“Mr President should also take note that Akpabio fraudulently procured certificates of no-objection from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for the award of two contracts, the first for a lead forensic consultant at N318 million, and the second for the purchase of 62 cars for N1.599 billion.

“The President should match his words with action and visit the 116-page report and resolutions of the Senate on the financial recklessness of the NDDC IMC, which was adopted unanimously. The report details the humongous scam that has been going on at the NDDC, and presents a clear pathway forward for the Commission,” Sotonye said.

