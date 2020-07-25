NDDC SCANDAL: Sack Akpabio, Pondei, Fayose tells Buhari

Following the corruption allegations against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Kemebradikumo Pondei, a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has urged President, Muhammadu Buhari to sack them.

Speaking on his Twitter handle on Friday, Fayose said the president should treat corrupt officials within the purview of the law regardless of political party affiliations.

“With this level of fraud exposed in NDDC, Buhari must sack Akpabio now. The President can’t continue to treat the looting of public treasury as a family affair and his fight against corruption as an instrument of persecution against opposition figures.

“By keeping in his government the likes of Akpabio and the NDDC MD, Prof Pondei, who went about celebrating the success of their National Assembly drama with hot pepper soup and assorted drinks, the President will only be reinforcing the conclusion that he supports corruption.”

The House of Representatives is investigating why mobilisation fees worth N70.5 billion was paid by the agency to non-performing 1,773 contractors.

While responding to queries on Monday by the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Daniel Pondei, slumped during interrogation.

