NDDC, EFCC PROBE: Anyone still doubting Buhari’s fight against corruption needs brain reset —MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reacted to the ongoing probe of alleged graft in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

The group in a statement on Friday signed by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, described the NDDC as the epicentre of graft in Nigeria and also added that the inquests were a confirmation of the genuineness of the war against corruption embarked upon by President Buhari.

MURIC further said that “those who still doubt Buhari’s sincerity” in the fight against corruption, “need to get their brains reset in a robot factory”.

MURIC noted that the Commission fell like a pack of cards during the ongoing probe.

“The findings so far are shocking. NDDC has proved to be the epicenter of graft in this country. There is nothing to show for trillions of naira poured into the commission over the years. NDDC is a den of thieves.

“MURIC hails President Buhari for allowing these two probes during his administration,” adding that the President has not been fully appreciated by Nigerians.

READ ALSO: EID PRAYERS: Sanction Ganduje, Zulum, others for defying pray-at-home directive –MURIC

“It was the same when he was military head of state (1983-85). He strove to instil discipline and a culture of transparency but corrupt elements mobilized gullible Nigerians against him at that time.

“However, it did not take long before they started wishing that he was back in power. Yet today, the same Nigerians have fallen victims of mass amnesia.

“Ex-governors Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye, both of the ruling party, are still in jail for corruption. Ngilari has tasted the bitter pill of the war against graft.

“The Ibrahim Magu and NDDC probes have also cemented the Federal Government’s sincerity regarding the war against corruption. Those who still doubt Buhari’s sincerity need to get their brains reset in a robot factory.

“By the same token, we commend the anti-corruption czar, Ibrahim Magu, for facing the ordeal with manly comportment. Unlike some certificated kleptomaniacs, Magu has refused to faint in the face of a Kilimanjaro-pile of allegations,” the group added.

Join the conversation

Opinions