NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, 27 others alleged drug offences

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 28 persons including a pregnant woman, and a university student for drug-related offences across the country.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested with 9,437.6 kilograms of cannabis and 138,053 tablets of pharmaceutical opioids among others by the agency’s operatives.

The suspects, according to him, were arrested during interdiction operations across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He listed the states as Yobe, Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Kaduna, Kwara and Lagos.

Babafemi said: “In the FCT, operatives on Saturday October 15 stormed a village known as Chukuku, which is about 10 kilometers from Gwagwalada where they raided a large cannabis warehouse.

“A total of 510 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weighing 5, 640kgs were recovered from the store and a nursing mother in charge, Sa’adatu Abdullahi, 35, was arrested.

“In Yobe, while operatives intercepted 48kgs of cannabis in Buni Yadi, they also raided a location in Potiskum where they recovered 56 blocks (31kgs).

“Two suspects were arrested in connection to the seized drugs namely: Mohammed Mamuda and a married pregnant woman, Hauwa Haruna.”

