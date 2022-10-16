Metro
Nine people killed, 10 injured in Bauchi fatal accident
Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) has confirmed that nine people have been killed in a fatal accident.
According to a road traffic crash (RTC) report from RS12.13, Alkaleri dated Saturday 15/10/22 the crash occurred at 1730hrs and reported immediately taking personnel of the FRSC to the scene by 1745hrs, 15mins while rescue lasted to 1800hrs.
The route of the accident is the busy Alkaleri -Gombe highway at a village called Hawan Jaki involving 2 vehicles, a Toyota Hiace Commercial bus with registration number BA114-A28 belonging to the fleet of Yankari Express and a DAF truck with registration number JMU169XA belonging to the Dangote Group.
The DAF truck was driven by one Muhammed Musa with national driver’s license number SUL08629AA76.
According to the FRSC report, the probable cause of the fatal accident was dangerous driving (DGD) while the number of people involved was 20 male adults out of which 9 male adults were killed and 10 male adults were injured variously.
Thee victims were taken to the General Hospital in Alkaleri for confirmation of death and treatment of the injured.
READ ALSO:Bauchi gov pardons 153 prisoners, provides them cash for small scale businesses
The report was signed by RC Aliyu B Sunusi for the Alkaleri Unit Command of the FRSC as released by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi.
By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi
