NDLEA intercepts 27 rifles, arrests two suspects in Niger | Ripples Nigeria

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Niger State have intercepted 27 new rifles from two suspects during a routine stop and search operation in the Kontagora area of the state.

The Niger State Commander of NDLEA, Mr. Aloye Oludare, disclosed this in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oludare said the suspects – Danjuma Auta (35), and Daniel Danrangi (25) – were from Dirin Daji, Sakaba local government area of Kebbi State.

The suspects, according to the NDLEA commander, were arrested on Monday.

He said the duo were arrested with 12 locally-fabricated AK- 47 rifles and 15 locally-fabricated pistols.

He said: “The rifles were concealed in a white sack while on a motorcycle to an unknown place when they were arrested by NDLEA operatives.

“Kontagora where the weapons were seized is about 107 kilometers from Kagara, a town in Niger State, where there have been mass abductions of women, children and secondary school students in the last one month.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the fabricator of the weapons resides in Kamfaninwaya, not far away from Kontagora, while one of the pistols is fully loaded.

“The suspects and the weapons will be transferred to the Niger State Police Command Headquarters in Minna for further investigation and prosecution of the suspects.”

