NDLEA confiscated drugs worth N60bn in six weeks – Marwa | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman/Chief Executive of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), said on Monday the agency confiscated drugs worth over N60 billion in various parts of the country within six weeks.

Marwa, according to a statement issued by the NDLEA Director on Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, stated this when he visited the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, at the Government House in Yola.

He had earlier visited the state command of NDLEA on a familiarisation and assessment tour.

In his address during the visit, Marwa described the recent seizure of over 230 tons of cannabis in Edo State as the largest in the agency’s history.

He said the feat was made possible by NDLEA’s offensive actions and the renewed commitment of its personnel.

The ex-military governor of Lagos later addressed leaders of the Muslim Council of Adamawa State after leaving the Government House.

He called for the support of religious leaders in the campaign against illicit drugs in the country.

Marwa said: “Unless we take drastic steps against drug abuse, the scourge is capable of destroying our country and because we have no other country other than Nigeria, we need the support of our religious leaders to prevent our youths and women from getting into drugs.

“We need you, in your sermons and lectures to talk to our people while we continue to do our best to cut drug supply and ensure demand reduction through preventive strategies.”

