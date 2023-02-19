NDLEA recovers 2.6m tablets of tramadol, others in 6 states, arrests 13 suspects

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 2,684,900 pills of tramadol and other illicit substances in some states across the country last week.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said a total of 250,000 pills of tramadol and exol-5 as well as 1800ml of codeine neatly concealed in the reserve fuel tank of a trailer from Onitsha, Anambra, were seized by the agency’s operatives in Mubi, Adamawa State.

He said a suspected dealer, Hussaini Ibrahim (a.k.a Bafu), was arrested in connection with the seized drugs.

According to the spokesman, a total of 279,000 pills of tramadol 200mg and 225mg was recovered from a suspect, Hammajan Suleman, on February 13 along the Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi State.

He said: “376 blocks of skunk weighing 229.36kgs and a Toyota Camry car used in conveying the consignment from Edo enroute Kano by another suspect, Moses Alabi, were handed over to NDLEA by a patrol team of the Nigerian Army in Lokoja on Tuesday, February 14.

“In the same vein, two suspects – Christian Nnachor (23) and Chinonso Obiora (20) – were arrested with 1,843,900 tablets of Diazepam and 300,000 pills of Exol-5 by soldiers along Abuja-Kaduna express road.

“The suspects were transferred to the Kaduna State Command of NDLEA on Monday, February 13, while Christopher Maduka, 43, was arrested with 10,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection on Saturday, February 18, along Abuja-Kaduna highway.

“In Kano, Ahmed Suraj Rabiu was nabbed with 89 bottles of codeine syrup in the Badawa area of the state, while Amadu Musa and three others were arrested in Kofar Mata with 53 blocks of cannabis weighing 41.9kgs.

“In Niger, a trans-border trafficker, Abdullahi Isah, was arrested along Jebba-Mokwa highway with 188 blocks of skunk that weighed 107 kilograms, which he was attempting to take to the Niger Republic.

“24kgs of Arizona variant of cannabis and 2,000 pills of opioids were recovered from Ibrahim Isiyaku along Nguru- Kano road in Yobe.”

