NDLEA warns skit makers on use of logo, jackets

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned skit makers to stop using its logo and jackets in their production.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, issued the warning on Tuesday in Abuja.

He warned skit makers misusing the NDLEA’s official jackets to mislead the public to be ready for the consequences

The NDLEA spokesman was reacting to a trending video of some people with red jackets similar to the ones used by the agency’s operatives which was disclaimed last year.

He recalled that the agency had in a well-publicized statement on May 21, 2022, pointed out that the video was a skit produced by one Mathew C. Eze who lived in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Babafemi said: “A year after, the video has returned to the social media space, a development that has led to several inquiries from concerned members of the public on the authenticity of the content of the video.

“We will like to reiterate again that the confusion the controversial video has created in the minds of members of the public underscores the need for some social media content producers to show restraint.

“Also, they need to show responsibility and decorum in how they misuse paraphernalia of law enforcement officers to avoid misconceptions and insinuations.”

