Police officer dies chasing criminals in Oyo

A police officer attached to Moniya Divisional Police Headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, died on Monday while chasing some suspected criminals in the city.

The spokesman for the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed this in a statement in Ibadan, said the incident occurred at Moniya Motor Park in Akinyele local government area of the state.

Osifeso said: “Operatives attached to Moniya Area Command, under Oyo State Police Command, while on lawful intelligence-led stop-and-search around a major black spot, were attacked in the line of duty on Monday at about 10:15 a.m.

“The team led by one Insp. Stanley Ikhine flagged down an ash-coloured Lexus 350 SUV with a faintly inscribed worn-off number plate, thus further arousing suspicion from the officers on watch.

“The vehicle initially slowed down in compliance with the directive before eventually picking up speed and dashing off to evade the officers on duty.

“This action led to a chase by the officers in a bid to establish further clarity of facts.

“A few meters away from the initial stoppage point, the vehicle veered off the road to a nearby garage, driving directly into the waiting hands of hoodlums who were also collaborators in the criminal process.

“The hoodlums not only obstructed the officers from discharging their duties but aided the escape of the SUV and its occupants.

“The hoodlums, thereafter, attacked the officers and attempted to forcefully drag a rifle from one of them, which led to a shot being discharged from the barrel during the struggle.

“Sadly, the gallant officer paid the supreme price after he suffered a heavy blow to the skull while preventing the hoodlums from dispossessing him of his firearm.”

