New Zamfara Emir gets letter of appointment

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has presented the letter of appointment to the newly appointed Emir of Kaura-Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad.

The Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Jamilu Iliyasu, who disclosed this in a statement in Gusau, said the appointment letter was presented at a brief ceremony attended by other Emirs in the state, few government officials and politicians at the governor’s private residence in Gusau.

The governor said the new Emir was selected by the Kaura Namoda Emirate Kingmakers in accordance with the provision of Section 17 of Zamfara State Emirate Council Establishment Law 2000, Law No. 15, Section i- iii and Section 3 of Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law, 1997.

He wished the new Emir God’s guidance and protection in the discharge of his responsibility.

He also urged people of the Emirate to give the new monarch all the necessary support and cooperation for the development of the Emirate.

