Masari expresses worries over Katsina’s COVID-19 status

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Tuesday, expressed worries over the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Katsina has 337 confirmed COVID-19 cases, making it the fourth most infected state in the country.

215 cases were recorded in Katsina local government area, 79 from Daura, and the remaining 43 from other council areas.

The governor, who spoke in Katsina, said the state government would continue with the lockdown on Katsina, Batagarawa and Daura LGA from 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday as part of measures to check the further spread of the virus.

He also revealed that the state had recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths, adding that 13 of them were confirmed COVID-19 positive after their death, while five others died in the hospital.

Masari told journalists 51 patients had been discharged from the isolation centres in the state.

He also disclosed that the state government would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sahel Medicare Services in Katsina to commence COVID-19 sample testing in the state.

According to him, the centre will test about 204 samples within 24 hours.

