One more departure as Ihedioha’s ex-aide dumps PDP in Imo

Prince Eze Ugochukwu, the former Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment to ex-Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
In a short statement on Tuesday in Owerri, the ex-governor’s aide said: “My resignation is to allow myself healed after many years of active and selfless service to the PDP.”
Ugochukwu is the fifth PDP stalwart In Imo State to leave the party in recent weeks.
Others are the Publicity Secretary, Charles Ezekwem; the state Assistant Financial Secretary, Damian Opara; Maximian Okedu and the state Youth Leader, Chibueze Ahanonu.
