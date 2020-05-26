One more departure as Ihedioha’s ex-aide dumps PDP in Imo

Prince Eze Ugochukwu, the former Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment to ex-Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In a short statement on Tuesday in Owerri, the ex-governor’s aide said: “My resignation is to allow myself healed after many years of active and selfless service to the PDP.”

READ ALSO: Another PDP chieftain in Imo dumps party

Ugochukwu is the fifth PDP stalwart In Imo State to leave the party in recent weeks.

Others are the Publicity Secretary, Charles Ezekwem; the state Assistant Financial Secretary, Damian Opara; Maximian Okedu and the state Youth Leader, Chibueze Ahanonu.

Join the conversation

Opinions