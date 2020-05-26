Latest Politics

One more departure as Ihedioha’s ex-aide dumps PDP in Imo

May 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Prince Eze Ugochukwu, the former Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment to ex-Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In a short statement on Tuesday in Owerri, the ex-governor’s aide said: “My resignation is to allow myself healed after many years of active and selfless service to the PDP.”

READ ALSO: Another PDP chieftain in Imo dumps party

Ugochukwu is the fifth PDP stalwart In Imo State to leave the party in recent weeks.

Others are the Publicity Secretary, Charles Ezekwem; the state Assistant Financial Secretary, Damian Opara; Maximian Okedu and the state Youth Leader, Chibueze Ahanonu.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!