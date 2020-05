The Assistant Financial Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Maximian Okedu, resigned his position from the party on Monday.

Okedu’s resignation comes a few days after the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Damian Opara, and the chairman, Charles Ezekwem, left the party.

He said in his resignation letter that the decision to dump the party was “personal.”

