‘I was set up and framed’, PDP youth leader Gov Wike declared wanted speaks from hideout

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader in Rivers State, Princewill Osareojiji, who was recently declared wanted by Governor Nyesom Wike has spoken up from hiding.

Osareojiji, the youth leader of Eleme Local Government Area of the state, said he was set up and framed by some politicians in the state.

A hotel, said to belong to Osareojiji, was recently destroyed on Governor Wike’s orders, on the claim that its management flauted the state directives to curtail COVID-19 spread.

The governor had also declared the youth leader wanted over the alleged claim and placed a N5 million bounty on his head.

However, in an interview with Nigeriainfo FM, Osareojiji denied that the hotel was not his.

He regretted that the governor believed allegations levelled against him without hearing from him.

“That day, l was called by the Manager of Prodest Hotel complaining that there were some men that came there demanding for money because the hotel had been shutdown for long. When I got there they were people I nominated into the COVID-19 Taskforce.

“They were just four persons. How can I beat up people I nominated? I told them that asking for bribes from a hotel that was not in operation was wrong and was not the mandate of the governor.

“I asked them if the hotel was in operation, and even if it was, do they need to extort money from the hotel management?

“Some political leaders want to fight me, that was why they misinformed the governor about me and governor believe them without hearing me.

“I want the governor to call all the chiefs, elders of PDP in Eleme to know the truth, I was set up and framed up.

“Nobody beat anybody. Those photos with people on bandages in hospital are all lies. When governor brought the Eleme Local Government share of food as palliatives on Sunday, all those people feigning ill in the hospital were all sharing food and every Ward went with their own. Some of them were seen sharing food on Monday.

“How can you, after sharing food on Monday, morning and later in the evening you go and lie down on the hospital bed with your body bandaged?. If they were beaten up and hospitalized could they be seen sharing food on Monday and everybody saw them?

“I am neither a cultist or a kidnapper as alleged. I fight cultism and kidnapping in Eleme. I am married for the past 17 years and have never been in handcuffs or arrested for any crimes. Those who want me out of the way decided to frame me by passing misinformation to the Governor,” he said.

READ ALSO: Court stops Reps from passing Infectious Diseases Bill, summons Gbajabiamila,Malami, 2 others

He added, “I want to meet with the governor to clear my name. He should give me fair hearing.

“The owner of the Prodest hotel lives in Lagos. I saw him last five years ago. If I see him now, I may not recognize him. All these are framed stories concocted to destroy me”.

Join the conversation

Opinions