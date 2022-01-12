NGO wants special courts for gender-based violence cases

The Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI) has called for the establishment of Special Courts for the prosecution of cases related to gender-based violence.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organization, Ms May Ikokwu made the call on Tuesday in Abuja, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria.

She argued that such special courts would hasten hearings and prosecution of GBV cases.

Gender-based violence (GBV) includes physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, threats, coercion, and economic or educational deprivation, directed at a person because of their sex or gender identity.

Ms. Ikokwu echoed the minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, who made a similar call in August, 2021.

The minister had made a case for such courts arguing that they would ensure quick dispensation of justice for survivors.

Ikokwu maintained that conventional courts had been slow in hearing GBV matters, thereby leading to denial of justice.

“I support the idea of setting up special courts for GBV because it is likely going to bring about speedy trial of such cases.”

The SOHI chief also called for collective protection of women and girls, describing the female gender as “very important elements in preserving national heritage.”

She expressed confidence in the capacity of special courts to guarantee legal protection for girls and women in the country.

“If matters around rape and other GBV issues are given due hearing, certainly GBV will reduce,” she said.

