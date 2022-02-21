NGO gives Emefiele ultimatum over reports of 2023 ambition

Following widespread reports about the presidential ambition of Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) a non-profit organisation, Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has issued a two-week ultimatum for him to refute the reports or resign his position.

This was contained in a letter written and copied to the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on Monday by the chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju.

According to Suraju, while Emefiele has a constitutional right to contest for any election in Nigeria, including that of President, he must issue a public statement about his stance due to the state of the economy and politicking ahead of the 2023 polls.

The letter read, “It has been widely published in the media that the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele is planning to contest in the 2023 general election to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a group by the name: The Green Alliance recently addressed the press on the subject matter of Emefiele for President.

“By virtue of being the Governor of the apex bank in Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele is not eligible to contest for any election in Nigeria or participate in politics. By the provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, he is statutorily barred from participating in politics or engaging in any other business for that matter.

“Section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act provide thus: “The Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the Bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not except such personal or charitable causes as may be determined by the Board and which do not conflict with or detract from their full time duties.”

Suraju maintained that HEDA being a Anti-Corruption civil society organization and Non-partisan Human Rights and Development league with the mandate to protect and promote universally recognized human rights, public accountability, transparency and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with International best standards, would continue to work assiduously to keep to its mandate.

He advised the CBN Governor to either come out publicly and dissociate himself from the campaign, or pursuit of his ambition of contesting for any election while in office and if he insists on contesting, he should adhere to the CBN Act and resign honourably within the next 14 days from the date of receipt of the letter.

“We trust that you shall fully comply with the law and do what is best for the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the HEDA Chairman said.

