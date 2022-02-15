Emefiele speaks on calls to join presidential race

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, says his fate can only by decided by God, as calls for him to contest for president in 2023 intensified.

Emefiele‘s position was made known when a group called “Friends of Godwin Emefiele,” paid him a visit in Abuja on Monday.

The group also berated a section of Nigerians for attacking Emefiele over the rumoured 2023 ambition, saying they were uncalled for since the CBN Governor had not yet confirmed to anyone “he is running for President even as he is constitutionally qualified to do so”.

In a statement after the meeting, the group said:

“As the speculation became widespread, a group of his friends under the aegis of FRIENDS OF GODWIN EMEFIELE met with him to clarify his position.

“Here is what he told us: That he remains focused on his job and will continue supporting the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government’s economic recovery drive.

“He told us that in his career trajectory, right from his days as a young banker, he never asked, nor lobbied for a job.

“He was invited by the Board of Directors to be the Chief Executive Officer/Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank as he was an integral part of the team, led by founder, Jim Ovia, that transformed Zenith Bank from a start-up to one of Africa’s largest banks with subsidiaries in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, South Africa, Dubai, China and the United Kingdom.

“Mr. Emefiele told us that he believes it’s the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to plan his succession in line with global best practices for good governance for the continuing peace and progress of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as such he will play his part to stabilise the economy for an orderly transition.

“And given that it’s God that anoints leaders, he will leave his fate firmly in the hands of God,” the statement reads in part.

