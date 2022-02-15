Politics
Buhari jets out for EU-AU summit in Belgium
President Muhammadu Buhari is departing Abuja today, ahead of the European Union-African Union Summit holding in Brussels, Belgium on February 17 and 18.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant of the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, through his official Twitter handle.
“President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja today to join European and other African leaders as well as heads of multilateral organisations at the 6th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit in Brussels, Belgium. The President is expected back in the country on Saturday,” Ahmad wrote.
The leaders of the EU and the African Union (AU) as well as of their respective member states will meet this year for the sixth edition of the summit.
READ ALSO: Buhari orders inclusion of young people in govt’s boards, committees
According to a post on the website of the Council of European Affairs, “The summit will present a unique opportunity to lay the foundations for a renewed and deeper AU-EU partnership with the highest political involvement and based on trust and a clear understanding of mutual interests.
“Leaders are expected to discuss how both continents can build greater prosperity. The aim is to launch an ambitious Africa-Europe Investment Package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis. They should also be talking about tools and solutions to promote stability and security through a renewed peace and security architecture.
The topics to be debated in the summit include; growth financing; health systems and vaccine production; agriculture and sustainable development; education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility.
Others are; private sector support and economic integration; peace, security and governance; climate change and energy transition, digital and transport [connectivity and infrastructure]
It was also stated that “A joint declaration on a joint vision for 2030 is expected to be adopted by the participants”
By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka.
