PDP left behind challenges for Buhari’s govt – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the current challenges in the country.

Lawan, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, stated this at the fifth edition of the empowerment programme of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola held at the Nigeria Police College in Ikeja, Lagos.

Adeola is the lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

He said the PDP left behind several challenges for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015.

The Senate President urged Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections

Lawan said: “All that we need to do is to continue what we are doing now. Support our leaders. Tolerate us. Unite ourselves and of course, remain focused.

“PDP may tell you something funny about the administration of APC at the national level but PDP ruled Nigeria for 16 years and all that they did was to leave and bequeath so many challenges to us in 2015.

“We are dealing with those challenges one after the other and if on the way, we encounter new challenges, we are equal to the task.

“By the Grace of God, we are going to turn around the fortunes of this country for the better. We have done so much but we are also challenged especially in the area of security.

“When someone tells you that the APC administration only takes loans or borrow money, PDP had 16 years of so many resources and they did very little infrastructure in the country if any. The money disappeared and our options are limited.

READ ALSO: Some PDP senators have told us they’re planning to defect to APC— Lawan

“But one option that is not on the table at all is not to do anything. Because you don’t have money, so we shouldn’t develop your country? Nigeria’s administration at the national level is responsible and responsive.

“We wouldn’t like to take loans or borrow money but when the options are limited and the imperative of development of infrastructure in the country is there, what do we do?

“If we have to borrow, we have to borrow responsibly, targeted at capital development and today I want to say without any fear of contradiction that in every part of this country, there is infrastructural development either in terms of roads, bridges, dams and so on and so forth.

“This is to tell you that we desire to develop our country and that APC at all levels deserves the trust of Nigerians because we will always tell Nigerians what it is. We won’t hide anything because you gave us your trust.

“What you witness in Lagos is to tell you one of the best the APC can do and we have many APC states that are working so hard to develop those states.

“I want to assure Nigerians that APC as a political party is the one that you can trust because, for us, the citizens of this country are the most essential elements and people that we must always focus on.”

