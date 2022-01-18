Buhari didn’t order removal of fuel subsidy – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has not ordered the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all its state councils to mobilize members for a one-day nationwide protest on January 27 over the planned removal of fuel subsidy and imposition of 10 percent excise duty on soft drinks by the Federal Government.

This followed the declaration by the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, in October last year that the Federal Government made provision for petrol subsidy only for the first six months of 2022.

Lawan, who addressed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the National Assembly was concerned about the agitations and protests across the country.

READ ALSO: Northern group kicks against fuel subsidy removal, threatens protest

He said: “Well, it will be of interest to Nigerians to hear what I have come to discuss with Mr. President among several other things.

“Many of us are very concerned with the recent agitations, protests, and many citizens were so concerned, our constituents across the country are very concerned that the federal government will remove the petroleum subsidy. And for us, as parliamentarians, as legislators representing the people of Nigeria, this must be of interest to us.

“And we have just finished our recess, we had gone home to our constituencies and senatorial districts. And will feel the pulse of our people. And I found it necessary to visit Mr. President, as the leader of our government and our leader in the country, to discuss this particular issue of concern to Nigerians, and I’m happy to inform Nigerians that Mr. President never told anyone that the petroleum subsidy should be removed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now