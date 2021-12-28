Northern group kicks against fuel subsidy removal, threatens protest

The South-South chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups has threatened to stage protests if the Federal Government goes ahead with plans to withdraw fuel subsidy in 2022.

In a statement signed by the group’s Coordinator, Alhaji Yakubu and made available to journalists in Kano on Monday, the group condemned the plan of the federal government to remove fuel subsidy, calling it an anti-common man decision.

The statement reads in part:

“The South-South chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups views with disdain the plan by the Federal Government to effect an upward review of the nation’s already overpriced fuel.

“Should the Federal Government fail to heed our caveat, the group will not hesitate to join all serious protests that those, who are also bitterly opposed to the pump price increase, may embark on.

“More disturbing is the alleged twin simplistic policy to pay monthly a few millions of Nigerians N5,000 each to cushion the usual attendant harsh effects of the pump price increase, which is far less than what the predictable hyperinflation will engender.

“Against this grim background, our group hereby urges the Federal Government to rescind the anti-common man decision, which is counterproductive and a sure way to make the nation’s economic drift worsens.”

