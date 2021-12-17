NLC plans nationwide protest over fuel subsidy removal

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday directed its 36 branches and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prepare for a nationwide protest if the government goes ahead with the planned increase in fuel price.

The labour said it would not give the government any notice should it go ahead to remove the fuel subsidy before the January 27, 2022 date for the protest.

The decisions were taken at the end of the NLC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and the General Secretary, Emma Ugbaja, the union against the government’s plan to introduce excise duties on carbonated drinks manufactured in Nigeria.

NLC also advised the government to make education from primary to junior secondary school free for every Nigerian child.

The communiqué read: “The NEC considered recommendations made to it by the Central Working Committee.

“Among the recommendations discussed at the meeting include plans by the Federal Government to increase the pump price of petrol in 2022, the soaring inflation of the prices of basic commodities and services, the increasing siege of insecurity in Nigeria, the unrelenting push by the Federal Government to privatize and concession many public assets cum enterprises, the demand on Mr. President to sign the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law and the continued refusal of some state governors to implement the National Minimum Wage and also the failure of some employers in the public sector to pay the gratuity of retired workers and remit their pension contributions as when due.”

READ ALSO: Fuel importation forced on Nigeria – NLC

“The NEC considered that an increase in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as ‘petrol’ by the government will expose Nigerian workers and the generality of the citizenry to acute deprivation, hardship and suffering as it would worsen the already established trend of hyperinflation in the country;

“That the genesis of the crisis in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sub-sector especially as it relates to the petrol pump price regime could be linked to a Policy of Importation Based Pricing Template for Refined Petroleum Products as against Local Production Based Pricing Template;

“That as long as the pricing of refined petroleum products is based on Importation Pricing Template which is heavily dependent on a volatile foreign exchange rate heavily skewed against the Naira, the price of petrol and other refined petroleum products will continue to rise beyond the reach of average Nigerian workers and citizens.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now