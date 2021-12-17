News
I’ll retire to my farm in 2023 — Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday he planned to retire to his farm in Daura, Katsina State, at the end of his tenure in 2023.
The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this during a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, before the beginning of the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.
The President turned 79 on Friday.
Buhari said he would do his best for the advancement of the country, and the citizens before the end of his tenure.
He added that Nigeria would work closely with Turkey in tackling insecurity in the country.
The statement read: “Turkey has practical experience dealing with challenges over the years and Nigeria stands to gain from that.”
READ ALSO: Buhari approves establishment of farm estates in Nigeria
While cutting his 79th birthday cake baked in national colours of green-white-green, Buhari added: “I thought that being away from Abuja I will escape these things.
“The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here you are doing this far away from home
“I look forward to the year 2023, when I finish, to go home to take charge of my farm.
“Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the Constitution.”
