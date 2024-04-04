NGX: C&I Leasing, Tantalizer, Unity Bank’s stocks tumble as investors shed N252bn

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N252 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed the dip in the share value of some entities, including C&I Leasing, Tantalizer, and Unity Bank on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the capitalization crashed to N58.6 trillion from N58.9 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 103,736.08 from 104,181.32 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 22 stocks advanced, 26 declined, while 71 others remained unchanged in 8,908 deals.

Morison Industries led other gainers with 9.84% growth in share price to close at N2.12 from its previous N1.93 per share.

Scoa Nigeria, International Energy Insurance, and Nem Insurance also raised their share prices by 9.77%, 9.72%, and 9.50% respectively.

On the flip side, C&I Leasing led other price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N3.50, from its previous N3.88 per share.

Mutual Benefit Assurance, Tantalizer, and Unity Bank completed the list of losers in today’s trading with 8.57%, 7.89%, and 7.39% dip in their prices.

On the volume index, Zenith Bank traded 161.684 million shares valued at N7.02 billion in 527 deals followed by Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) with 54.356 million shares worth N2.72 billion traded by shareholders in 476 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 47.823 million shares valued at N1.3 billion in 494 deals.

On the value index, banking stocks led the way again with Zenith Bank trading stocks worth N7.02 billion in 527 deals followed by GTCO which traded stocks worth N.729 billion in 476 deals.

UBA traded stocks worth N1.29 billion in 494 deals.

