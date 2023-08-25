NGX: Investment value up by N85.9bn as Transcorp, Fidelity Bank top trading

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.24 percent at close of trading on Friday.

This represented a N85.7 billion growth in the market capitalization from N35.79 trillion to N35.88 trillion at the close of business today.

The All-Share Index rose by 157.09 basis points to close at 65,558.91, up from 65,401.82 posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 356.01 million shares valued at N4.23 billion in 6,569 deals on Friday.

This, however, fell short of the 583.08 million shares worth N12.9 billion traded by investors in 6,968 deals the previous day.

SFS REIT topped the gainers’ list with a N7.60 kobo rise in share price to move from N76.20 kobo to N83.80 kobo per share.

Nascon gained N4.05 to close at N44.75 kobo, above its opening price of N40.70 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price was up by N0.18 kobo, moving from N1.81 kobo to N1.99 kobo per share.

NEM gained N0.51 to move from N5.15 kobo to N5.66 kobo per share.

Redstar Express share value rose by N0.26 kobo to end trading at N2.89 kobo from N2.63 kobo per share.

Prestige topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.43 percent to drop from N0.53 kobo to N0.48 kobo per share.

Tantalizer’s share price dropped by 9.38 percent to end trading at N0.29 kobo from N0.32 kobo per share.

Omatek lost 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.30 kobo from N0.33 kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit lost 8.89 percent to drop from N0.45 kobo to N0.41 kobo per share.

Guinea Insurance’s share dropped from N0.27 kobo to N0.25 kobo per share after losing 7.41 percent during trading.

Transcorp topped the day’s trading with 76.71 million shares valued at N442.05 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 52.97 million shares worth N376.91 million.

Universal Insurance sold 17.83 million shares worth N3.67 million.

FCMB traded 16.70 million shares valued at N98.79 million, while Dangote Sugar sold 16.54 million shares valued at N773.93 million.

