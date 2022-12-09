NGX: Investors in BUA Cement, Prestige, others make N280bn as market cap rises by 1.6%

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N280billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the rise in market capitalization by 1.06 percent to close at N26.62 trillion, up from N26.34 trillion posted on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 516.79 points to settle at 48,881.93 as against the 48,365.14 recorded the previous day.

Investors parted with N1.14 billion for 100.82 million shares in 2,440 deals on Friday.

This fell short of the N2.98 billion the shareholders splashed on 148.15 million shares in 3,391 deals on Thursday.

Prestige led the gainers’ list with a 9.52 percent rise in share price to move from N0.42kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

BUA Cement gained N7.70kobo to move from N84 to N91.70kobo per share.

Unity Bank topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.26 percent to drop from N0.54kobo to N0.49kobo per share.

SCOA share price dropped by 9.20 percent to end trading at N0.79kobo from N0.87kobo per share.

Japaul Gold lost 6.90 percent to end trading with N0.27kobo from N0.29kobo per share.

Livestock lost 4.31 percent to drop from N1.16kobo to N1.11kobo per share.

Chams share dropped from N0.24kobo to N0.23kobo per share after losing 4.17 per cent during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 34.18 million shares valued at N46.19 million.

GTCO traded 7.27 million shares worth N153.89 million.

Japaul Gold sold 6.72 million shares worth N1.82 million

United Capital followed with 4.14 million shares valued at N54.72 million, while Transcorp traded 4.06 million shares valued at N4.73 million.

