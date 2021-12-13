NGX: Investors make N275.5bn as First Bank, Unity Bank lead trade

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N275.5 billion as the bourse continued its resurgence on Monday.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization by 1.26 percent from N21.85 trillion to N22.13 trillion at the close of trading on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 528.15 basis points to rise from 41,882.97 to 42,411.12.

Investors traded 229.64 million shares worth N3.28 billion in 4,426 deals on Monday.

However, this was lower than the 444.93 million shares valued at N3.42 billion that exchanged hands in 3,594 deals on Friday.

Meyer led the gainers’ chart as its share price was up 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.36kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

Academy’s share price rose by 8.51 percent to move from N0.47kobo to N0.51kobo per share at the end of trading.

FTN Cocoa share price was up by 8.11 percent to end trading with N0.40kobo from N0.37kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline gained N0.40kobo to move from N5.65kobo to N6.05 per share.

MTN Nigeria share price appreciated by N12.30kobo to move from N174.50kobo to N186.80kobo per share.

For the losers, Nascon led the way after its share price dropped from N14 to N13.05 per share.

This followed the loss of N0.95kobo at the close of Monday’s trading.

Cornerstone’s share price declined from N0.50kobo to N0.47kobo per share after losing 6 percent from its share price.

READ ALSO: Investors pocket N217.1bn as Nigeria’s capital market resurgence continues

Wapic share price dropped by 5.88 percent to end trading at N0.48kobo from N0.51kobo per share.

Oando lost N0.21kobo in share price to end trading at N4.72kobo from N4.93kobo per share.

Champion completed the list after shedding N0.11kobo from its share price to drop from N2.71kobo to N2 60kobo per share.

Unity Bank led the day’s trading with 48.31 million shares worth N20.44 million.

Universal Insurance traded 21.10 million valued at N4.22 million.

First Bank followed with 19.88 million shares valued at N235.19 million.

UPDC REIT sold 16.92 million shares worth N75.83 million while GTCO traded 12.83 million valued at N336.80 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now