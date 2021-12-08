Investors pocket N217.1bn as Nigeria’s capital market resurgence continues

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N217.19 billion on Wednesday as the bourse continued its resurgence after a difficult few days.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization from N21.925 trillion to N22.14 trillion at the close of the day’s trading.

This translated to a 0.9 percent rise in equity capitalization.

The All-Share Index was down by 416.24 basis points to settle at 42,435.16 compared to 42,018.92 posted on Tuesday.

Investors traded 649.76 million shares valued at N7.20 billion in 3,757 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed 639.44 million shares worth N6.62 billion that exchanged hands in 4,564 deals the previous day.

LivingTrust led the gainers’ chart as its share price was up by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.96kobo from N0.88kobo per share.

Meyer share price rose by 7.69 percent to move from N0.26kobo to N0.28kobo per share at the end of trading.

Mansard’s share price was up by N0.15kobo to end trading with N2.22kobo from N2.07 per share.

Dangote Sugar gained N1 to move from N15 to N16 per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share price appreciated by N0.22kobo to move from N3.38kobo to N3.60kobo per share.

Cutix topped the losers’ table after its share price declined from N2.89kobo to N2.61kobo per share after shedding N0.28kobo in its share price.

Royal Exchange’s share price declined from N0.62kobo to N0.57kobo per share after losing 8.06 percent from its share price during trading.

Mutual Benefit’s share price dropped by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance lost 4.17 percent in share price to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

NAHCO completed the list after shedding 2.51 percent from its share price to drop from N3.59kobo to N3.50kobo per share.

First Bank led the trading with 441.92 million shares worth N5.04 billion.

Sterling Bank traded 64.43 million valued at N95.94 million.

GTCO followed with 20.67 million shares valued at N501.36 million.

UBA sold14.72 million shares worth N115.95 million while Access Bank traded 12.30 million valued at N110.59 million.

