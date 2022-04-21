NGX: Investors make N45.9bn as Eterna leads gainers

The Nigerian stock market extended its bullish run on Thursday with the equity capitalisation rising by 0.17 percent at the close of the day’s trading.

Consequently, the shareholders total investment in the bourse rose by N45.9 billion from N25.95 trillion to N25.99 trillion after eight hours of trading.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 85.15 basis points to close at 48,223.86 compared to 48,138.71 achieved on Wednesday.

Investors traded 244.69 million shares worth N3.15 billion in 4,859 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of 349.56 million shares valued at N3.69 billion which exchanged hands in 4,587 deals the previous day.

Eterna led the gainers’ list with N0.55kobo to rise from N5.50kobo to N6.05 per share.

Berger’s share was up by N0.70kobo to move from N7 to N7.70kobo per share.

Oando gained N0.48kobo to move from N4.85kobo to N5.33kobo per share.

Meyer gained N0.19kobo to end trading with N2.12kobo from N1.93kobo per share.

Sky Aviation completed the list, gaining N0.57kobo to close at N6.37kobo from N5.80kobo per share.

SCOA topped the losers list following a loss of N0.21kobo to drop from N2.15kobo to N1.94kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport share dropped by 6.45 percent to end trading at N0.29kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share depreciated from N1.41kobo to N1.36kobo per share after losing 3.55 percent during trading.

May & Baker lost N0.13kobo to end trading with N4.27kobo from N4.40kobo per share.

AIICO completed the list after losing 1.45 percent of its market price to drop from N0.69kobo to N0.68kobo per share.

Custodian led the day’s trading 38.70 million shares valued at N255.45 million.

Oando followed with 19.48 million shares valued at N101.33 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 17.29 million shares worth N66.86 million.

NB sold 15.26 million shares worth N733 million, while Transcorp traded 13.88 million valued at N14.01 million.

