NGX: Market cap up by 1.54%, Sterling Financial, Nigerian Breweries lead gainers

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.54 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represented a N541.84 billion growth in the value of investments from N34.97 trillion to N35.51 trillion at the close of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 995.7 basis points to close at 65,263.06, up from 64,267.36 ASI posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Investors traded 445.27 million shares valued at N5.08 billion in 7,095 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 330.78 million shares worth N4.26 billion traded by shareholders in 6,251 deals the previous day.

Sterling Financial topped the gainers’ list with a N0.33 kobo rise in share price to move from N3.30 kobo to N3.63 kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries gained N3.80 kobo to close at N41.80 kobo, above its opening price of N38 per share.

PZ’s share price was up by N1.65 kobo, moving from N16.50 kobo to N18.15 kobo per share.

Chellaram recorded N0.28 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N2.81 kobo to N3.09 per share.

Dangote Sugar’s share value rose by N3.25 kobo to end trading at N35.90 kobo from N32.65 kobo per share.

Eterna topped the losers’ table after shedding N2.55 kobo to drop from N25.95 kobo to N23.40 kobo per share.

John Holt’s share price dropped by N0.11 kobo to end trading at N1.47 kobo from N1.63 kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt lost N0.11 kobo to end trading with N1.06 from N1.17 kobo per share.

McNichols’ share dropped from N0.75 kobo to N0.68 kobo per share after losing 9.33 percent during trading.

Courtville lost 9.09 percent, dropping from N0.66 kobo to N0.60 kobo per share.

Sterling Financial led the day’s trading with 69.45 million shares valued at N238.09 million.

FCMB followed with 33.33 million shares worth N217.81 million.

Access Corporation sold 32.98 million shares worth N568.98 million.

Japaul Gold traded 28.36 million shares valued at N28.84 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 27.55 million shares valued at N219.59 million.

