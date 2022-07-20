NGX: Nigerian Breweries among top losers as investors drop N65.9bn in 8 hours

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N65.9 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by -0.23 percent on Wednesday.

After eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market, the equity capitalization crashed from N28.20 to N28.14 trillion as sell-off continued to dominate activities at the bourse.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was down by 122.36 basis points to close at 52,186.52 compared to 52,308.88 achieved on Tuesday.

Investors traded 238.27 million shares worth N3.33 billion in 3,814 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 205.64 million shares valued at N2.78 billion traded by investors in 4,127 deals the previous day.

CWG led the gainers with 9.88 percent to rise from N0.81kobo to N0.89kobo per share.

Multiverse gained N0.16kobo to move from N1.62kobo to N1.78kobo per share.

Academy’s share value was up by N0.18kobo to end trading with N2.04 from N1.86kobo per share.



READ ALSO: NSE: All-Share index rises by 0.31% as investors stake N7.5bn

TIP gained 9.09 percent to close at N0.48kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share appreciated by 9.09 percent to rise from N0.44kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

NAHCO’s topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.60kobo to drop from N6 to N5.40kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price dropped by 8.57 percent to end trading at N0.32kobo from N0.35kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries lost N3.25kobo to end trading with N49.75kobo from N53 per share.

Consolidation Hallmark Insurance lost 5.71 percent to drop from N0.70kobo to N0.66kobo per share.

Oando’s share dropped from N5.45kobo to N5.15kobo per share after losing N0.30kobo during trading.

Livingtrust led the day’s trading with 40.90 million shares valued at N49.09 million.

Nigerian Breweries followed with 30.37 million shares valued at N1.51 billion

UBA traded 26.70 million shares worth N198.45 million.

Access Corporation sold 21.90 million shares worth N199.09 million, while FBN Holdings traded 17.85 million valued at N196.62 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now