NGX ROUNDUP: Five best, worst performing stocks of the week

In five days of the week, investors traded over 1.392 billion shares worth N27.886 billion in 19,990 deals.

The value of traded stocks this week surpassed the N20.941 billion infused into the capital market last week for 1.471 billion shares exchanged in 20,410 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

The top three performing sectors during this week’s trading, based on volume, are the Financial Services Industry, Consumer Goods Industry, and Conglomerates Industry.

In the Financial Services Industry segment, investors exchanged 1.082 billion shares, valued at N11.579 billion, in 11,612 deals, contributing 77.72 percent and 41.52 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Investors in the Consumer Goods Industry traded 105.796 million shares on the exchange floor this week, worth N11.831 billion in 2,657 deals.

Conglomerates Industry recorded 56.136 million shares worth N73.687 million in 575 deals during the five days period.

Top three equities

The top three equities of the week were FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Sterling Bank Plc, contributing 45.85% and 30.63% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Between the three banks, investors traded 638.319 million shares worth N8.542 billion in 4,116 deals across First Bank, GTCO and Sterling Bank.

The three companies accounted for 519.011 million shares worth N4.057 billion in 1,787 deals, contributing 35.28 percent and 19.37 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Vitafoam share price rose by N3.20kobo to jump from N18.70kobo per share to N21.90kobo per share.

E-Tranzact stock value gained N0.19kobo as the share price ended the week with N2.09 per share against the N1.90kobo it opened with.

Prestige Assurance closed the week with N0.47kobo per share, rising by 9.30 percent to move above its opening of N0.43kobo per share.

Academy Press was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by 9.09 percent to move from its opening of N0.33kobo to end the week with N0.36kobo per share.

Cornerstone Insurance appreciated by 7.69 percent during the week as its share price rose to N0.56kobo per share against the N0.52kobo that it started this week with.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Cutix topped the losers list following a loss of N2.39kobo, which reduced its stock value to N3.21kobo at the end of trading, from N5.60kobo.

Nigerian Exchange Group share price dropped to N15.95kobo by end of trade this week, having lost N2.15kobo from its opening share price of N18.10kobo per share.

Total Energies Marketing share price was down by N24 to end the week with N216.80kobo per share, against the N240.80kobo per share it started the week with.

NEIMETH International share value also fell during the week, losing N0.18kobo from its opening stock price of N1.98kobo to end trading with N1.80kobo per share.

Eterna lost N0.66kobo from its share price to end the week with N6.65kobo per share, below the N7.31kobo per share it started trading with.

