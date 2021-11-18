NGX: Investors lose N33.3bn as market cap crashes by 0.14%

The total investment in the Nigerian stock market dropped to N22.58 trillion following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.14 percent at the close of business on Thursday.

The figure was N33.3 billion lower than the N22.62 trillion posted at the bourse on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index was down by 63.93 basis points to close at 43,285.97 compared to 43,349.9 reported the previous day.

Investors parted with N2.60 billion in exchange for 210.54 million shares in 3,423 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than 264.78 million shares worth N6.08 billion traded by investors in 4,230 deals on Wednesday.

On the equities table, Vitafoam topped the gainers’ list as its share price went up by N1.90kobo to end trading at N20.90kobo from N19 per share.

Etranzact share price rose by N0.19kobo to move from N1.90kobo to N2.09 per share at the end of trading.

Academy share price was up by 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.36kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank gained 6.45 percent to move from N0.62kobo to N0.66kobo per share.

Mansard’s share price increased by N0.14kobo to move from N2.21kobo to N2.35kobo per share.

Chams led the losers’ chart after shedding 8.70 percent from its share price to drop from N0.23kobo to N0.21kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.40kobo to N0.37kobo per share after losing 7.50 percent in its share price.

Unity Bank’s share price declined from N0.54kobo to N0.50kobo per share after losing 7.41 percent from its share price during trading.

First Bank lost N0.80kobo to end trading at N11.50kobo from N12.30kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport completed the list after its share price dropped by 6.06 percent to end trading at N0.31kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

Sterling Bank led the active trade with 60.19 million shares worth N90.31 million.

Etranzact shares were traded at a volume of 14.08 million and valued at N29.43 million.

Transcorp followed with 13.13 million shares traded at a cost of N12.70 million.

GTCO reported 10.94 million shares worth N288.45 million while Jaiz Bank recorded 10.42 million traded shares at a value of N6.94 million.

