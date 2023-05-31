NGX: Shareholders lose N21.1bn as investment value drops by 0.06%

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 0.06 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This represented a N21.17 billion dip in the value of investments at the capital market from N30.34 trillion to N30.32 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 38.9 basis points to close at 55, 699.45, down from 55,738.35 achieved by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 357.94 million shares valued at N7.66 billion in 6,520 deals on Wednesday.

However, this fell short of the 1.07 billion shares worth N15.79 billion traded by shareholders in 9,916 deals the previous day.

McNichols led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price moving from N0.70 kobo to N0.77 kobo per share.

Conoil’s share value was up by N5.25 kobo to end trading at N57.95 kobo from N52.70 kobo per share.

MRS gained N4.05 to move from N40.80 kobo to N44.85 kobo per share.

Neimeth gained N0.15 kobo to close at N1.67 kobo, above its opening price of N1.52 kobo per share.

NCR’s share price was up by N0.27 kobo, moving from N2.76 kobo to N3.03 kobo per share.

Nascon topped the losers’ table after shedding N1.65kobo to drop from N16.85kobo to N15.20kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price dropped by 9.76 percent to end trading at N0.37 kobo from N0.41 kobo per share.

Deap Capital lost 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.20 kobo from N0.22 kobo per share.

Tantalizer’s share dropped from N0.23 kobo to N0.21 kobo per share after losing 8.70 percent during trading.

Wema Bank lost N0.35 kobo to drop from N4.35 kobo to N4 per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 62.88 million shares valued at N622.99 million.

Access Corporation followed with 41.51 million shares worth N499.48 million.

Sterling Bank sold 27.15 million shares worth N54.44 million.

Geregu traded 22.60 million shares valued at N6.69 billion, while GTCO sold 22.21 million shares valued at N633.78 million.

