NIGERIA @60: CAN wants 2014 Confab report revisited, proposes 10-point agenda to solve nation’s problems | Ripples Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has handed a 10-point agenda to President Muhammadu Buhari as the nation marks its 60 years independence anniversary.

According to the umbrella Christian body in the country, the report of the 2014 national conference should be revisited in order to address problems challenging the peace and unity of the country.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle made the demand in a statement on Tuesday in commemoration of the nation’s independence anniversary.

The organisation, in the statement, also recommended reducing the cost of governance if governments would be sincere in fixing the economy or practise an inexpensive presidential system “if it is too late to return to the parliamentary system.”

According to Ayokunle, it was a shame that the nation’s political leaders and others who had not done their best in various places of leadership, including the military misadventures, had failed to invest in the future of Nigeria.

He added further that Nigerians had been paying “lip service to godliness and patriotism, hence our country is still crawling at 60, while we have collapsed infrastructure everywhere.

Read also: Afenifere calls for adoption of 2014 confab report, rejects constitutional review

“They (political leaders) failed to build an enduring institution, but instead enriching themselves at the expense of the dreams of the founding fathers of the country.”

Ayokunle, who is also the President of the Nigeria Baptist Convention, said further: “We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sign the Electoral Reform Bill, which has been gathering dust on his table since last year.

“Our elections should be free, fair and credible if we want the governed and other nations to respect our political leaders. Trust is earned, not imposed or enforced.

“Our governments should be sensitive to the yearnings and the groaning of the governed. The era of asking the people to tighten their belts while those in power are loosening theirs should stop.

“Both the federal and state governments must give a sense of belonging to all citizens irrespective of their religious, tribal, and political persuasions.”

Join the conversation

Opinions