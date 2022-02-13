Nigeria accuses Canada, Twitter of double standards for branding truckers’ protest insurrection

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Sunday accused the Canadian government and micro-blogging platform, Twitter, of double standards in the handling of the truckers’ protest in the country.

Promoters of truckers’ protest are challenging the COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, in a televised address in Ottawa described the action of the protesters as unacceptable and asked the police to control the situation.

He said: “This unlawful activity has to end and it will end. However, it is up to the police to enforce the law and protect public order.”

Twitter had since suspended the accounts of the truckers.

Mohammed, who reacted to the development at a media briefing in Abuja, knocked Canada and Canada over their different perception of protests in Nigeria and the North America nation.

He recalled how the Canadian government condemned the Federal Government’s handling of the 2020 #ENDSARS in the country.

The minister said: “Recall, gentlemen, that during the #ENDSARS protest, which culminated in the blockage of public roads and massive destruction of government and private property, Canada was one of the countries that spoke out in support of the protesters.

“Recall also that Twitter actively supported the #ENDSARS protesters and even helped them to raise funds while GoFundMe was used to raise funds for the protests.

“This is similar to what played out during the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. where those involved are either still being investigated or have been charged to court. I don’t blame them. Nobody wants their country destroyed under the guise of protests.

“Don’t misunderstand this intervention. We are not gloating over the unfortunate development in Canada. But we are only calling attention to the double standards involved in the way protesters deemed to be violent are perceived in Nigeria and in the West.

“Those who referred to the hoodlums who destroyed public and private property in Nigeria under the guise of #ENDSARS as peaceful protesters have tagged similar protesters in their own countries as insurrectionists and terrorists. This glaring double standard should not be lost on all Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now