Nigeria approves N3.5bn for water projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the release of N3.5 billion for water projects across communities in Yobe State.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the projects were approved in two phases, while the contract would run for 18 months.

The minister revealed that supply of boreholes, solar panels, and rehabilitation of water treatment plants were included in the contract.

Adamu said: “Council today approved a memo for the execution of two contracts for the Gashua water supply project phase II in Yobe State. Lot ‘A’ was in the sum of N1.27 billion and Lot ‘B’ was in the sum of N2.24 billion.

“Essentially, one lot is for extension of water supply service to Zango and Sabon Garin Lamido, comprising of boreholes, solar panels, and so on.

“The other contract is for the upgrading of the existing waterworks, which also includes the rehabilitation of some renovated tanks and provision of portable water treatment plants as well as a host of other ancillary facilities.”

