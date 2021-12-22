News
Nigeria approves N3.5bn for water projects
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the release of N3.5 billion for water projects across communities in Yobe State.
The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said the projects were approved in two phases, while the contract would run for 18 months.
The minister revealed that supply of boreholes, solar panels, and rehabilitation of water treatment plants were included in the contract.
READ ALSO: Senate rejects Buhari’s $700m loan request for water projects
Adamu said: “Council today approved a memo for the execution of two contracts for the Gashua water supply project phase II in Yobe State. Lot ‘A’ was in the sum of N1.27 billion and Lot ‘B’ was in the sum of N2.24 billion.
“Essentially, one lot is for extension of water supply service to Zango and Sabon Garin Lamido, comprising of boreholes, solar panels, and so on.
“The other contract is for the upgrading of the existing waterworks, which also includes the rehabilitation of some renovated tanks and provision of portable water treatment plants as well as a host of other ancillary facilities.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....