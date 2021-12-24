Nigeria dismisses reports of possible attack on capital

The Federal Government on Friday described as unfounded reports on the possible attack in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the emergency National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, said Abuja was safe and secured from terror attacks.

He said: “I have given you the outcome of the Security Council meeting, but to your question, there isn’t any threat to the safety and security of Abuja.

“Abuja is secure and very safe. If there was a leak, as you mentioned, it could just be an operational alert that does not require any worry or concern.

“The Council has mandated us to assure Nigerians of their safety, of their security and enduring peace for the period of the festivities.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, who also addressed journalists on the outcome of the meeting, condemned Thursday’s rocket attacks on Maiduguri, Borno State, by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Baba said the terrorists were, however, unable to achieve their objectives with the attacks.

He said: “They are launching it in major towns, they are launching it in Maiduguri. It is a concern. And it has been seriously checkmated. There are efforts to continuously checkmate it.

“What they have done yesterday (Thursday), yes, they have done it, but to a large extent, they have not achieved what they have intended to achieve because of the measures the security agencies, particularly the military, put in place.”

