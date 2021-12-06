Nigeria investing in COVID-19 vaccines to cover 70% of populace —SGF Mustapha

The Federal Government has disclosed its mandate towards ensuring the vaccination of 70 per cent of Nigerians before the end of 2022, through massive investment in production.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, in Abuja.

Mustapha made this call at Nigeria’s COVID-19 Summit 2021 themed: “Pushing through the Last Mile to End the Pandemic and Build Back Better”.

He said: “We are now in the era of vaccines and non-pharmaceutical intervention measures.

“We need to encourage all eligible persons to get vaccinated and keep observing washing of hands, wearing of face masks, keeping physical distance and avoiding crowded areas.

“Nigeria has invested in vaccines that can cover over 70 per cent of our population before the end of 2022.

“These vaccines are safe and efficacious; it is better and safer to be vaccinated against this virus, now.

“At the end, we are expected to have carried out the following: a review of the country’s COVID-19 response from February 2020 to November 2021 to identify successes, gaps and lessons to be learnt; identify resources and develop strategies that will actualise the country’s expressed international commitments toward ending COVID-19 by 31st December 2022,” he said.

READ ALSO: I’m just realising our healthcare system is in terrible state —SGF Mustapha

On Nigeria’s COVID-19 response, the SGF said: “It has been driven by science, data, and experience since then till date.

“The national response has been driven by a multi-sectoral process which facilitated expansive and in-depth consideration of issues as well as speedy decision-making.

“The process enjoyed the overwhelming support of partners from the private sector and the international community.

“Through these partners, Nigeria was able to put in place critical infrastructure nationwide, procure scarce medical equipment, test kits, and personal protective materials,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now