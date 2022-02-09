Nigeria probes importation, supply of adulterated petrol

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, said on Wednesday the Federal Government has commenced investigations into the importation and supply of adulterated petrol in the country.

Sylva, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the government was determined to unravel the sequence of events that led to the supply of unsafe fuel to the public.

The minister said: “We need to get to the bottom of it before we can come back to tell you what will happen to the culprits.”

Sylva said the companies would be blacklisted if found guilty of any wrongdoing after the investigations.

“We know that some people’s vehicles must have been damaged, that is also going to the taken into consideration in dealing with the situation,” he added.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Okoronkwo, also confirmed the ongoing investigations into the situation during a chat with journalists on Wednesday.

He said: “The suppliers are being investigated; everybody has their standard, same as NNPC and if it doesn’t meet the required standards, it gets rejected.

“The problem is from the supplier and vessel that brought it in through the NNPC which made it easier to identify the culprit.”

