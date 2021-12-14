Nigeria reclaims position as Africa’s top oil producer

Nigeria regained its position as Africa’s leading oil producer after losing it to Libya in October.

According to the most recent data from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for November 2021, Nigeria boosted its production output to 1.27 million barrels per day, as shown in direct communication from NNPC to OPEC.

Nigeria’s November figure was just higher than Libya’s oil production of 1.21 million barrels.

On production output figures from secondary sources, OPEC said, Nigeria’s oil production was 1.42 million barrels per day in November from 1.33 milliom recorded the previous month.

Libya oil production number from secondary sources dropped to 1.14 million bpd compared to the 1.15 million recorded in October.

Giving a full breakdown of members’ performance OPEC said: “According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 27.72 mb/d in November 2021, higher by 0.29 mb/d m-o-m.

“Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Nigeria, while production in Angola, Libya and Congo declined.”

