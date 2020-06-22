Nigeria summons Ghanaian envoy over demolished building

Nigeria’s minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo.

The minister stated that the summons was to demand “urgent explanation” on the recent attacks on a residential building within Nigeria’s diplomatic premises in that country, and to demand reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff.

More to come…

