Business
Nigeria to lose out from oil dollars, as OPEC+ raises production level
OPEC and non-OPEC members on Wednesday agreed to increase the oil production quota by 400,000 (0.4 million) barrels per day.
This decision was reached at the 25th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday.
The increase in the production comes at a time oil is trading at above $90 per barrels and threat from US to open up its reserves.
In a statement issued after the meeting the members said: “In view of current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on the outlook, the OPEC and participating non-OPEC oil-producing countries in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) decided to:
“Reconfirm the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th ONOMM and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of March 2022.”
It urged members to submit compensation plans as the 26th ONOMM holds on 2nd March 2022.
Read also: OPEC commends Buhari, National Assembly on PIB
According to the quota table, Nigeria has 1.718mbpd production capacity, rising from 1,318mbpd earlier although in the last few months the quota has not been met.
In summary, the 10 OPEC members were expected to deliver 25.061mbpd while the Non-OPEC members would produce 16.233mbpd making a total of 41.294mbpd capacity for the next one month by OPEC+.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...