Nigeria will continue to play leadership role in Africa – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday Nigeria would continue to play its expected leadership role in Africa.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, when he received a former Malian President, Alpha Konare, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari said Wednesday that Nigeria will continue to play the role expected of it not only in the West-African sub-region but also on the African continent.

“The president stated this at the State House, Abuja, during a meeting with former President of Mali and first Chairman, African Union Commission, Prof. Alpha Oumar Konare, who came to discuss the current political situation in his country as well as issues in West Africa and Africa.

“The Nigerian leader commended Prof. Konare for his continuing interest in the affairs of West Africa and the continent.”

